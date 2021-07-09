Goomics collects comics strips that went around inside Google. Many concern abstruse industry topics; some offer an insight on the company's politics, inefficiencies and cultural problems.
Site republishes comics strips circulated internally at Google
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- corporate culture
BBC investigation finds Google still allowing deceptive ads despite promise to stop them
In 2018, the BBC published an investigation that found it was easy to find deceptive advertising on Google, and Google promised to fix it with "machine learning." Whether this was just bunkum or attempted in good faith, the result two years later is that it's still easy to find deceptive advertising on Google. Travel permit… READ THE REST
Daily Mail sues Google over Piers Morgan's weak search results
The owner of UK tabloid The Daily Mail is suing Google, claiming that it is penalizing the Mail's search engine placement for using non-Google ad tech. Daily Mail editor emeritus Peter Wright told the BBC's Today programme that the search engine's alleged actions were "anti-competitive". He suggested that the Daily Mail's search visibility dropped after… READ THE REST
"Ok Google turnoff corporate propaganda mode"
An excellent heads up that something is afoot at the Circle G. READ THE REST
Here are 7 ways your company can be more productive with a remote workforce
It's been a while since you saw Carol from Accounts Receivable in person, hasn't it? And it's more than a year now since Bob the IT guy stuck his head in your office and asked if everything was going alright. Now, your office is likely attached to the hallway of your house. Back in the… READ THE REST
This $50 wireless headset sounds fantastic, fits comfortably, and connects to just about anything
Ten years ago, headsets were only for people who worked in call centers or anyone who wanted to look particularly boujee. But between online gaming, Zoom calls and the explosion of VoIP technology, headsets are on almost every desk. And if you don't have one yet, you've probably been thinking about it. For those ready… READ THE REST
Bring all your knives back to life with these great knife sharpening options
It's been said so often that it starts to feel like an old wives' tale. A dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp knife. Of course, the thing about old wives' tales is that as fantastical as they occasionally sound, many are based in some very real facts. Whenever you notice a blade getting… READ THE REST