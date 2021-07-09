Watch this supercut of gymnasts messing up but recovering with elegance, grace, and sometimes humor

David Pescovitz

Given the complexity and difficulty of professional gymnasts' routines, it's totally understandable that occasionally they just lose their balance, make a misstep, or don't stick the landing. In this video, more than a dozen gymnasts screw up and recover with grace, elegance, or humor. Their combination of superhuman skills and ability to recover in a nanosecond is 10/10.