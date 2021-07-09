Given the complexity and difficulty of professional gymnasts' routines, it's totally understandable that occasionally they just lose their balance, make a misstep, or don't stick the landing. In this video, more than a dozen gymnasts screw up and recover with grace, elegance, or humor. Their combination of superhuman skills and ability to recover in a nanosecond is 10/10.
Watch this supercut of gymnasts messing up but recovering with elegance, grace, and sometimes humor
