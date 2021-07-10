Watch Courtney Love cover a Britney Spears song in support of the singer's legal battle

The "Free Britney!" meme is finally being accepted by mainstream society for it's always been: a legitimate battle over disability rights. It's recently been revealed that the 39-year-old pop star's father forced her to get a god damn IUD, literally controlling her body, and that her court-appointed lawyers (because she is allegedly not in her "right mind" enough to choose her own lawyers) haven't even been doing their god damn jobs like filing the right paperwork or letting her know what her legal options are.

So naturally, Courtney Love posted a video of herself covering "Lucky," Spears' hit single from 2000 about the pitfalls and tragedies of stardom. Love's voice makes it sound like it could have been a Hole song. It's not just that Love knows a thing or two about being in the spotlight and written off as crazy — she also used to be managed by Sam Lutfi, who was Spears' manager when her father took totalitarian legal control over her life. Love spoke to Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino about her personal experience with Lutfi in a harrowing new piece for The New Yorker covering the Spears conservatorship case.

Image: Andrea Fleming/Flickr and Marcen27/Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0, altered)