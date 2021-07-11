A page of priceless information on how to cut your own hair

Popkin

During the pandemic, many of us (myself included) tried cutting our own hair for the first time. It's too bad I didn't see this tutorial by Basil Wolverton beforehand. Who knew that a barrel of paint remover and some glue is all one needs to achieve the perfect haircut, as pictured in the last panel. I'm sure that my DIY pandemic haircuts would have turned out way better if I had followed these simple instructions!