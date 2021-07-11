Why I like to drink nettle tea

I've been using stinging nettle in both supplement form and steeped into a tea throughout my life to treat my allergies. Don't worry, this plant doesn't actually "sting" in its edible form. Nettle tea is a shrub, originally native to North Africa, Asia, and Europe. The plant is now found worldwide and has been used for centuries as herbal medicine. I have hay fever, allergies to all sorts of animals, and other common things. For me, stinging nettle has been an amazing alternative to over-the-counter allergy medications because it's a completely natural plant that leaves me without any side effects. Besides being a treatment for allergies, stinging nettle has a ton of other amazing health benefits too such as urinary tract health, hormone balance, reduced inflammation, reduced arthritis-related pain, blood sugar management, prostate health, liver health, wound healing (as a cream), and more. This awesome plant is also full of nutrients, minerals, vitamins A, C, K, and several B vitamins. I order my nettle tea in bulk online, but it can also be found at many health food stores. Drink up!

[image: by John Tann from Sydney, Australia – Stinging Nettle, CC BY 2.0]