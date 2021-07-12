Burger King employees had enough of poor working conditions and put up big sign: WE ALL QUIT.

Employees at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska had enough of the extremely poor conditions they had to work in, so they quit. Nine of them at once. And to make their point, they also put up a sky-high sign for all to see: "WE ALL QUIT. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE."

The poor conditions included 50 to 60-hour work weeks, according to ABC8, and working in an understaffed kitchen without air-conditioning that at times reached over 90 degrees, causing one employee to go to the hospital after becoming dehydrated.

After the sign came down on Saturday, the fast-food restaurant remained open and understaffed, with new employees who have quit days after starting.

"WE ALL QUIT."

The local Burger King message that was recently taken down is generating a lot of buzz. We spoke with two former employees about the message.https://t.co/JZNIK4mwNS — Channel 8 KLKN-TV (@Channel8ABC) July 12, 2021

Image by Mike Mozart / Flickr