I can not wait to read this new Becky Chambers novel: "The Galaxy, and the Ground Within"

Becky Chamber's vision of the future is a lovely place to spend a few hours. I am excited to start her new novel, The Galaxy, and the Ground Within.

Chamber's prior works in the Wayfarer series are all wonderful. Long Way to a Small Angry Planet is an absolutely wonderful introduction to a galaxy full of everything and everyone, where biases and love abound. The challenges of this world are met by characters you fall in love with. Each novel tackles another facet of future culture in a delicate and fascinating manner.

Excited to get started!

National Bestseller! Return to the sprawling, Hugo Award-winning universe of the Galactic Commons to explore another corner of the cosmos—one often mentioned, but not yet explored—in this absorbing entry in the Wayfarers series, which blends heart-warming characters and imaginative adventure. With no water, no air, and no native life, the planet Gora is unremarkable. The only thing it has going for it is a chance proximity to more popular worlds, making it a decent stopover for ships traveling between the wormholes that keep the Galactic Commons connected. If deep space is a highway, Gora is just your average truck stop. At the Five-Hop One-Stop, long-haul spacers can stretch their legs (if they have legs, that is), and get fuel, transit permits, and assorted supplies. The Five-Hop is run by an enterprising alien and her sometimes helpful child, who work hard to provide a little piece of home to everyone passing through. When a freak technological failure halts all traffic to and from Gora, three strangers—all different species with different aims—are thrown together at the Five-Hop. Grounded, with nothing to do but wait, the trio—an exiled artist with an appointment to keep, a cargo runner at a personal crossroads, and a mysterious individual doing her best to help those on the fringes—are compelled to confront where they've been, where they might go, and what they are, or could be, to each other.

