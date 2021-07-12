I use this kneeling pad and knee pads whenever I have to work on something low to the ground

Mark Frauenfelder

I bought this 11 x 18 inch Fiskars Ultralight Kneeling Cushion in 2011 and have used it hundreds of times since then. It's come in handy when repairing appliances, working on and washing cars, weeding, and any other activity that requires getting on my knees. More recently I bought these Fiskars Ultralight Knee Pads, which let me crawl around the backyard or garage without pain.