Making deer glow to prevent cars from hitting them

The Finnish Reindeer Herders Association is hoping that painting deer with fluorescent paint could reduce the number of reindeer killed by cars. According to Smithsonian, around 4,000 deer dies this way every year in accidents that result in 15 million Euros in damage.

"The spray is being tested on fur at the moment, but it may be even more effective on the antlers, because they are seen from every side," Reindeer Herders Association chair Anne Ollila told Finnish news site YLE.

Another promising approach might be to mount a red LED bulb on the reindeer's nose.