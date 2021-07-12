McGruff the Crime Dog was created in 1980 to fight crime by appealing to children, but he's been adopted by Means TV and is now providing the standard ACLU-approved advice on dealing with police who want you to talk to them: don't without a lawyer.
McGruff the Crime Dog changes his mind in parody poster
