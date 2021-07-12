Of course Mel Gibson would dramatically salute Donald Trump

What a surprise! Mel Gibson — racist, misogynistic, homophobic, anti-Semite — is also a Trump supporter. Confirmed by Snopes, Gibson can be seen in this TikTok video standing at attention and saluting the septuagenarian fascist as he paraded by at a UFC competition in Las Vegas.
Fun facts about Gibson:
- He was recorded telling his girlfriend: "You're an embarrassment to me. You look like a fucking pig in heat, and if you get raped by a pack of n***ers, it will be your fault."
- When stopped for drunk driving he called a female police officer "sugar tits," and told another cop, "I own Malibu… I am going to fuck you."
- He also told told the officer: "Fucking Jews… The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world… Are you a Jew?
- When he was asked if he would apologize for making homophobic remarks, he said, "I'll apologize when hell freezes over. They can fuck off."