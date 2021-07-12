Prince's shoe collection on display at Paisley Park

Prince's home and studio Paisley Park, now a museum celebrating the purple one, is hosting a new exhibition of his fantastic custom shoe collection. From The Beautiful Collection exhibit description:
"Vibrant colors. Intricate designs. Edgy elegance. Like everything else Prince touched, his custom shoes are expertly crafted and visionary works of art. Come see over 300 pairs, from his iconic 4-inch boots to his suede light-up roller skates, and marvel at how Prince's bold style continues to impact fashion to this day."
The exhibition also features video interviews with Prince's shoe design collaborators, a special focus on his work with Gianni Versace, and an examination of Prince's "impacts on fashion and gender expression," according go the museum.
Top: post-Batman soundtrack (1989)
Images: Paisley Park