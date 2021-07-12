Prince's shoe collection on display at Paisley Park

Prince's home and studio Paisley Park, now a museum celebrating the purple one, is hosting a new exhibition of his fantastic custom shoe collection. From The Beautiful Collection exhibit description:

"Vibrant colors. Intricate designs. Edgy elegance. Like everything else Prince touched, his custom shoes are expertly crafted and visionary works of art. Come see over 300 pairs, from his iconic 4-inch boots to his suede light-up roller skates, and marvel at how Prince's bold style continues to impact fashion to this day."

The exhibition also features video interviews with Prince's shoe design collaborators, a special focus on his work with Gianni Versace, and an examination of Prince's "impacts on fashion and gender expression," according go the museum.

De Beers and Versace "Diamonds Are Forever" charity event (1999)

Coachella, light-up heels (2008)

Top: post-Batman soundtrack (1989)

Images: Paisley Park