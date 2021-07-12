Sealed copy of Super Mario 64 breaks videogame auction record at $1.5 million, Luigi very proud

Remember the hubbub last week when a copy of The Legend of Zelda videogame sold for $870,000? It beat the prior videogame sales record set in April when a sealed copy of the original Super Mario Bros. went for $660,000. Those numbers are nothing compared to Sunday's final vid on a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 that sold for $1.5 million.

I hope that whomever bought it raced home, cracked open the plastic protector, tore open that shrink-wrap, blew into the cart, and slammed it right into their console. But somehow I doubt that's how it all played out.

From CNN: