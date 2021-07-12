Watch: Every year since 2017, Trump has led his CPAC crowd in chanting "lock her up"

While Trump was campaigning during the 2016 election, he loved whipping his crowd into an anti-Clinton frenzy so they'd chant "Lock her up! Lock her up!" for the unforgivable crime of sending email on a non-government server.

But after Trump won, he told his confused devotees that he didn't want to lock her up. "No, forget it. That plays great before the election," he said. "Now we don't care."

His loyal followers pretended he never said it though, and apparently the same goes for Trump who, for the last four years, has let his monomaniacal audience chant their three favorite words.

Take a look at this video below, which combines four chants from 2017 to 2021.