Construction site workers in Germany were lucky to trot away with their lives after the hoist cable of a crane gave way, dumping a heavy load (the base of another damaged crane!) right on them. Fortunately the load was only just above head height and connected to footings that created a 2-3 foot space beneath it, so the men were simply pushed to the ground.

The best part: one of them putting on a hard hard after the incident—the hard hat knocked off the other guy's head.