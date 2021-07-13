This footage taken on July 6 by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows a plane dropping thousands of baby fish into a lake near the small town of Bicknell, Utah, which has an elevation of 7,125 feet. The state has been using this method to restock more than 200 remote lakes since the 1950s, according to NBC. "We used to load fish into milk cans and we needed horses to get us into these remote areas. The aerial method of stocking is much quicker and less stressful for the fish," the agency said. One planeload can drop up to 35,000 fish.
A plane drops thousands of fish into a Utah lake in this awesome video
