AI cosmic horrors filed in the Dungeon of Unexplained Phenomena

The Internet Dungeon of Unexplained Phenomena is a file cabinet of AI-generated paranormal horrors lurking in America's mundane corners, emerging from perfectly-formed prompts supplied by author and narrative designer Leigh Alexander (previously!)

A few picks: Portal to hell in CVS; Evidence of interdimensional haunting at the local Food Court; Supernatural entity widely reported at the local Home Depot.

The images are generated by bigsleep, a text-to-image AI, and the texts by EleutherAI's GPT-J-6B model, with promts and curation by Alexander. The mix evokes a place where scrambled machine vision and AI text merge uncannily with traditional horror: vague where the eye expects detail, but precise where the mind hunts for abstraction.