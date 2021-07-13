A tanker in Troy, Michigan carrying 14,000 gallons of fuel burst into flames after losing control, rolling over, and careening into a highway barrier on Monday. Miraculously, the 50-year-old driver escaped from the burning truck with only minor injuries, according to ClickOnDetroit. The accident was caught on another driver's dash cam.
Dash cam catches Michigan fuel truck as it rolls over and explodes into flames
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- accidents
- tankers
A man slips and gets dragged by a moving train before being rescued
In video caught on CCTV, a man in Mumbai, India looks like he's trying to catch a lift on a moving train but slips. He then gets dragged and spun around by the train before a police officer, as described by the YouTube description, runs over and pulls him to safety. In a city that… READ THE REST
Massive pile-up in the Tour de France
A "right mess" resulted after one of the competitors in the Tour de France clipped a spectator (0:46) standing too close to the road. (alternate angle) Some of the cyclists were hurt and the spectator allegedly fled, with race organizers planning to sue them—once they've been identified. READ THE REST
Oops! A kid breaks his home window playing hockey
This 14-year-old kid is practicing hockey in front of his house when, of course, a window breaks. His reaction is great with a long, frozen, "uh-oh" stare, followed by a look over his shoulder to see if anyone witnessed the mishap. There doesn't seem to be any human witnesses around, but his home camera caught… READ THE REST
This pocket-sized flying camera drone is your personal hovering photographer
Drones are fun, but you should probably examine your reasoning for getting one before plunging into the purchase. Are you looking for a craft to pilot and maneuver through the air like a daredevil? Or are you just looking for a cooler angle to up your selfie game? Look, there's no shame in enjoying a… READ THE REST
Mailman Email Manager brings order to the chaos that is your email inbox
Some timesinks are 100 percent avoidable. Look, you didn't have to kill a whole weekend watching that entire Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon. That didn't have to happen. That's on you. But other time-wasters are a lot harder to dodge. Like emails. You might be surprised to learn that technology has actually taken a fairly… READ THE REST
The Serafim S1 controller takes your phone or Switch gaming to the next level
Mobile game controllers really run the gamut. It's usually tough enough to play games on those tiny smartphone screens, but when you're trying to maneuver through various joysticks, buttons, and controls at that size as well, it can be a bit of a nightmare. Thankfully, there are some alternative control options that offer a little… READ THE REST