Dash cam catches Michigan fuel truck as it rolls over and explodes into flames

Carla Sinclair

A tanker in Troy, Michigan carrying 14,000 gallons of fuel burst into flames after losing control, rolling over, and careening into a highway barrier on Monday. Miraculously, the 50-year-old driver escaped from the burning truck with only minor injuries, according to ClickOnDetroit. The accident was caught on another driver's dash cam.