Check out this trippy animated video for Devo co-founder, Gerald V. Casale's latest single, "I'm Gonna Pay U Back." The track, driven by the maniacal guitar work of Oingo Boingo's Steve Bartek, will appear on Jihad Jerry & the Evildoers' upcoming expanded edition release of their 2006 record, Mine Is Not a Holy War. "I'm Gonna Pay U Back" did not appear on the original album.
Image: Screengrab
Fantastic new video single from Devo's Jerry Casale
