In 1818, John Cleves Symmes Jr. declared that the earth was hollow

In 1818, Army veteran John Cleves Symmes declared that the earth was hollow and proposed to lead an expedition to its interior. He promoted the theory in lectures and even won support on Capitol Hill. In this week's episode of the Futility Closet podcast we'll describe Symmes' strange project and its surprising consequences.
We'll also revisit age fraud in sports and puzzle over a curious customer.
Show notes
