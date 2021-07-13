Library apologizes for performer in a monkey costume with a false bottom and a fake penis attached to it

A library in East London has apologized for a live summer program designed to encourage children to read that featured a performer in a monkey costume that had a bare fake bottom and a large artificial penis attached to it.

Redbridge Labour commissioned a furry rainbow monkey with a huge dildo and exposed anus to dance in front of children as part of a reading project at libraries this summer. People complained to Labour and were blocked and called 'lecturing Johnny come latelys' by its leader 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UTT1DZz5Jb — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) July 11, 2021

A Redbridge Council spokesperson said: "We are utterly appalled by the unacceptable event at Redbridge Libraries on Saturday organized by our independent leisure contractor, Vision. The contractor had commissioned characters to support the start of the Summer Reading Challenge, but the costume in question was wholly inappropriate for the intended audience. Council Leader, Cllr Jas Athwal, took immediate action as soon as he became aware of what had happened, instructing Vision to end the event. A full and thorough investigation into how this incident happened has been launched and stringent action will be taken. We sincerely apologize for the offense and distress this has caused."