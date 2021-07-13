Man found more than 150 bowling balls hidden in his home

David Olson of Norton Shores, Michigan has got a lot of balls. The 33-year-old has uncovered more than 150 bowling balls hidden in the foundation of his home. Olson was renovating his back steps when he noticed a single ball integrated into the cinder block structure.

"The deeper I got into it the more I realized it was just basically an entire gridwork of them making up the weight in there," Olson said. "I was actually a little happy about that because it's a little easier to roll bowling balls out of the way than to move the sand and figure out where to put all that."

From the Detroit Free Press:

As for the ball's origins, Olson said there used to be a Brunswick bowling ball plant in Muskegon. He said some ex-Brunswick employees contacted him through his Facebook post, and said workers used to take scrapped bowling balls to use as a cheaper alternative to gravel or sand. Olson said he plans to use the balls as edging for his landscaping, or to make sculptures. He also donated eight balls for a nearby church to use in a bowling ball cannon at a pig roast. He will also be giving some to his stepfather, who plans to use them as custom furniture legs.