McDonald's introduced an "impossible" meatless burger in 1962 but it was pineapple

In 1962, Lou Groen, owner of a McDonald's franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio, had an idea for a "hamburger" that would appeal to his mostly Catholic customers who didn't eat meat on Fridays. (Remember, this was long before the birth of the chicken nugget.) McDonald's founder Ray Kroc was skeptical that Groen's so-called Filet-O-Fish would take off, and besides, he had is own meatless burger in mind. Kroc's Hula Burger consisted of a slab of grilled pineapple with cheese on a bun. From McDonadl's:

Kroc made a deal with Groen that they would sell the Hula Burger and the Filet-O-Fish on a Friday, and whichever sandwich sold the most would be added to the permanent menu. Kroc was so convinced that his Hula Burger would outsell the Filet-O-Fish that he made a side bet with his first grillman Fred Turner that the loser would buy the winner a new suit. The final score? Hula Burger: 6, Filet-O-Fish: 350. "Fred got a new suit and McDonald's got the Filet-O-Fish," said McDonald's Company Historian Mike Bullington.

Apparently, McDonald's China does offer the Empress Pineapple Burger that is a slice of the fruit atop a chicken breast patty with barbecue sauce and mayo.

