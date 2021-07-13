The Foo Fighters cover the Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing" (1976)

Remember how Dave Grohl confessed that his Nirvana drumbeats were swiped from disco songs? Grohl is keeping the boogie alive with this Foo Fighters (aka The Dee Gees) cover of the Bee Gees' 1976 hit "You Should Be Dancing."

This banger is included on their forthcoming album HAIL SATIN! to be released this Saturday on Record Store Day. The first side of the LP are all Bee Gees covers (well, one is by Andy Gibb solo). Side two are live versions of songs from the last Foo Fighters' album Medicine at Midnight. Here's the full tracklist:

Side A — The DEE GEES:

You Should Be Dancing

Night Fever

Tragedy

Shadow Dancing

More Than a Woman Side B — LIVE at 606:

Making A Fire

Shame Shame

Waiting on a War

No Son of Mine

Cloudspotter