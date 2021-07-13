Doug Fill: "Here's a video of people being irresponsible with fireworks, set to a song about people being irresponsible with fireworks. Do the responsible thing and share it with your irresponsible friends."
Video for song about people being irresponsible with fireworks features people being irresponsible with fireworks
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- fireworks
- mistakes
Watch: why you should never stand under the load of a crane
Construction site workers in Germany were lucky to trot away with their lives after the hoist cable of a crane gave way, dumping a heavy load (the 68-ton base of another damaged crane!) right on them. Fortunately the load was only just above head height and connected to support footings that created a 2-3 foot… READ THE REST
Vice obtained one of the FBI honeypot cellphones that reeled in alleged crooks
ANOM was a black market cellphone platform sold to crooks with the promise of secret comms. Sadly for them, the software was made by the FBI, leading to many arrests. Since the chips were called in, the spooked Google Pixel 4s have been appearing online for sale and Vice bought one. Joseph Cox: When booting… READ THE REST
Ever Given, big boat that blocked Suez Canal, finally allowed to leave
Though the Ever Given was freed from the Suez Canal more than three months ago, it was not allowed to continue its journey, impounded by authorities over the vastly expensive weeklong blockage it caused. The operators, insurers and Egypt have struck a deal to cover the costs of the operation. Speaking at the signing ceremony,… READ THE REST
This pocket-sized flying camera drone is your personal hovering photographer
Drones are fun, but you should probably examine your reasoning for getting one before plunging into the purchase. Are you looking for a craft to pilot and maneuver through the air like a daredevil? Or are you just looking for a cooler angle to up your selfie game? Look, there's no shame in enjoying a… READ THE REST
Mailman Email Manager brings order to the chaos that is your email inbox
Some timesinks are 100 percent avoidable. Look, you didn't have to kill a whole weekend watching that entire Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon. That didn't have to happen. That's on you. But other time-wasters are a lot harder to dodge. Like emails. You might be surprised to learn that technology has actually taken a fairly… READ THE REST
The Serafim S1 controller takes your phone or Switch gaming to the next level
Mobile game controllers really run the gamut. It's usually tough enough to play games on those tiny smartphone screens, but when you're trying to maneuver through various joysticks, buttons, and controls at that size as well, it can be a bit of a nightmare. Thankfully, there are some alternative control options that offer a little… READ THE REST