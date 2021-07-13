Want to learn either Unreal or Unity game engine creation? This $30 package teaches you both

Once you start investigating the means for building your own video games, you'll quickly stumble upon a central question every game creator will have to ask themselves — are you a Unity user; or an Unreal fan?

Fans of the world's two most popular, most widely used game engines will argue their sides vehemently, with Unreal users pointing to its role at the center of scores of AAA gaming titles and development studios. Meanwhile, Unity aficionados argue their platform of choice is more well-rounded and a better entry point into the industry.

Considering the prominent usage of both environments, the choice for young game developers is obviously … both! With the training in The Unreal and Unity Game Development for Beginners Bundle, new creators will get a crash course in both of these powerful gaming tools so you can get a first-hand look at which engine is right for your development plans.

This collection features six courses covering all the basics of using both Unreal and Unity, geared toward first-time game creators ready to get a grasp on the fundamentals of each.

For those who want to take the Unreal branch, Unreal Engine Game Development for Beginners starts the education. Unreal Engine is used by studios like Square Enix, Electronic Arts, and more. This training displays the tremendous graphic power available with Unreal, including installing and navigating the engine, manipulating assets, using blueprints to visually script mechanics, create levels, and ultimately, export games.

Further Unreal training explores two major building projects students can tackle from the ground up: crafting an action role-playing game from scratch; as well as fashioning a first-person shooter game complete with animated enemies.

And for those interested in the Unity path, the Unity By Example: 20+ Mini Projects in Unity should open that door for novice creators, building fully functional games with Unity and C#. Another pair of courses then go deeper with Unity, including assembling another 20 mini-projects as well as 7 full-featured Android games.

The Unreal and Unity Game Development for Beginners Bundle collects $1,200 worth of intensive game creation training, all available here for just $5 per course at only $30.

