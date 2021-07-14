Steve Mnuchin, Trump's villainous former Treasury Secretary, appeared on CNBC today and refused to admit that the president lost the election when the host urged him to do so. Instead, Mnuchin blurted some self-congratulatory gibberish about his role in orchestrating the economic recovery. Of course, the "recovery" doesn't help the vast majority of Americans who have a net worth of less than 1% of Mnuchin's ill-gotten $300 million fortune, but that doesn't matter for a person like Mnuchin, who claims people can live on $1,200 for 10 weeks and tried to evict a 90-year-old woman from her home because she underpaid a bill by 27 cents?
All-purpose creep Steve Mnuchin refuses to acknowledge Trump lost the election
