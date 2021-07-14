Authorities bust crypto-mining farm running on 4,000 Sony PlayStation 4s

Ukrainian police in the city of Vinnytsia raided a warehouse crypto-mining farm running on nearly 4,000 PlayStation 4s. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) described the warehouse operation as "the largest crypto farm in Ukraine." According to the SSU report, the miners had been stealing electricity and the warehouse formerly belonged to the electric company.

The report stats that the miners were siphoning off so much power that "entire neighborhoods of Vinnytsia could be left without electricty."

From Kotaku:

The agency has accused the operation of leeching as much as $256,648 worth of energy from the surrounding grid using special electrical meters to hide the theft. It also hasn't ruled out involvement by officials at the power company located right next to the warehouse.