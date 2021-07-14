Chinese ships dump so much human waste into the ocean, you can see it from space

Hundreds of Chinese ships have been dumping so much raw sewage onto the same spots of the South China Sea every day for at least five years, you can now see it in satellite photos.

"When the ships don't move, the poop piles up," said Liz Derr, founder and CEO of Simularity, a software company that creates technology that analyzes satellite imagery. "It is so intense you can see it from space."

And beyond the gross factor, it's causing major damage to marine life including fish and reef.

From The Washington Post: