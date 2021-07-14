Kalidoface 3D is a website with a selection of VRM rigged 3D models of cartoon characters (you can also import other .vrm files). By granting the site permission to use your webcam you can control the mouth, eyes, hands, and body movements of the characters by making the same expressions and gestures with your mouth, eyes, hands, and body movements.
Control a cartoon avatar with your webcam
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Virtual reality
Interesting untethered VR system
New Zealand firm Eight360 is one of many working on prototypes for untethered VR. This is their NOVA immersive driving / flying simulator, which can be run as a two-player option. Seated options are proceeding faster than options where the player is moving on a responsive surface. I kept yelling "Do a barrel roll" to… READ THE REST
VR furry adds the adult bookstore to virtual Four Seasons Total Landscaping world
The Four Seasons (Total Landscaping, not the hotel) fun doesn't end. Remember that furry named Coopertom who made the Four Seasons Total Landscaping as a VRChat world? Well, now he's expanded the world to include the adult bookstore around the corner. He announced it on Thursday, writing, "It was a momentous occasion to showcase it… READ THE REST
The Burning Man Multiverse is on like Donkey Kong
Because of the dumpster fire that is 2020, there is no IRL Black Rock City this summer. But there is Burning Man Multiverse and Burn Week is nigh, people. It starts August 30 and goes through September 6. Am I going to participate in it? Darn right I am. My first Burning Man was 1995.… READ THE REST
This feeder ball keeps your pets happy, engaged, and well-fed, even when you're busy
Your pet wants your attention. Actually, scratch that. Your pet needs your attention. Those interactions are the moments your dog or cat lives for. But as painful as it may be to acknowledge, you just can't give your pet all the time and attention they crave. It's physically impossible. However, you can supply the next… READ THE REST
Want to learn either Unreal or Unity game engine creation? This $30 package teaches you both
Once you start investigating the means for building your own video games, you'll quickly stumble upon a central question every game creator will have to ask themselves — are you a Unity user; or an Unreal fan? Fans of the world's two most popular, most widely used game engines will argue their sides vehemently, with… READ THE REST
This curved LED floor lamp bathes your room in light and is over 50% off
There's classic, stylish room decor that looks just as at home in a photo from the 40s or 50s as it looks in your house today. Then, there are modern creations that look like they should be in the living quarters of a 30th-century starship. The RGB Modern Curve Lamp from Lamp Depot most definitely fits… READ THE REST