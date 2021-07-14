Control a cartoon avatar with your webcam

Mark Frauenfelder

Kalidoface 3D is a website with a selection of VRM rigged 3D models of cartoon characters (you can also import other .vrm files). By granting the site permission to use your webcam you can control the mouth, eyes, hands, and body movements of the characters by making the same expressions and gestures with your mouth, eyes, hands, and body movements.