King Crimson's virtuosic guitar track, "Fracture" (from Starless and Bible Black) is considered by most to be impossible to play. Even Robert Fripp himself has stated so. Italian guitarist Maria Barbieri: "Hold my beer."
Guitarist Maria Barbieri covers Crimson's "impossible to play" Fracture
