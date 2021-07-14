Did you accidentally wash or dry your favorite shirt the wrong way, causing it to shrink? I have, and when it happens I first try to pawn it off on smaller family members before donating it. But according to Lifehacker, it's possible to unshrink clothes after they've shrunk. The secret is using conditioner or baby shampoo to relax the tightened cloth fibers. Next time someone in my family shrinks an item of clothing, we'll follow these instructions.
How to unshrink shrunken clothes
