Judge tosses Sacha Baron Cohen's $95M lawsuit against Roy Moore

Before we discuss Roy Moore's most recent ignominious defeat, let's recap just a few of the conservative hero's string of disgraceful failures:

"was removed from his position in November 2003 by the Alabama Court of the Judiciary for refusing a federal court's order to remove a marble monument of the Ten Commandments that he had placed in the rotunda of the Alabama Judicial Building." (Wikipedia)

"Was banned from a mall, accused of sexual misconduct by 9 women, and alleged to have initiated a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old girl when he was 32 — probably thought arriving on a horse would be a nice distraction." (Mashable)

Prides himself on being the best cowboy cosplayer in Alabama, but doesn't know how to ride a horse.



Today, Moore has racked up another loss: his $95M lawsuit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

From Esquire:

The Showtime series episode featured Cohen in the role of an Israeli Anti-Terrorism Expert named General Erran Morad. Interviewing Moore, the character claimed to have a pedophile detector, which subsequently went off as it got closer to Moore. In response, Moore sued Cohen. The suit was filed way back in 2018, lingering for years, largely due to clerical issues. Moore sued for $95 million in damages, but ultimately, the suit was thrown out this week after U.S. District Court Judge John Cronan ruled that the consent agreement Moore signed before appearing on the series held up in a court of law.

What's next for this Trump-loving loser?