Panel clip pliers saved me from a lot of frustration

I am very happy to have bought these cheap and handy panel clip pliers.

If there is ever a chance you might want to do any work of your own on the interior of your car, these pliers are a must. Panel clip pliers make it easy to get those pesky clips out without breaking them or the panel.

I had previously been using a long-handled flathead screwdriver to poor effect. Many door panels died.

Super handy.

Glarks Universal Auto Door Car Upholstery Trim Clip Removal Plier Tool Door Panel Trim Clip Removal Tool Plier for Car Door Panel via Amazon