Surprise! A dump truck delivers 1,400 pounds of trash to Boris Johnson

Greenpeace just made a special delivery to Boris Johnson's doorstep: nearly 1,400 pounds of plastic trash. (Video below.) That's more than half a ton. It's also the "same amount that the UK sends overseas every 30 seconds," according to Greenpeace.

"We hope this pile of plastic helps the government to not only visualize the huge volume of plastic waste we export, but also to understand what it feels like to have waste dumped on your doorstep," a Greenpeace representative said.

The trash dump was accompanied by a Borris-masked character displaying two thumbs up as another person dressed in construction garb held a sign that said, "Stop plastic exports."