Taco Bells employees set off fireworks inside, starting fire while locked outside

Taco Bell employees in Nashville reportedly set off a fireworks show inside the restaurant and then ran outside to watch through the window. Fortunately, they did it when no customers were inside. Unfortunately, they locked themselves out and a fire broke out. Police arrested shift leader Courtney Mayes, 25, and charged her with felony aggravated arson. They expect to make more arrests soon. From ABC News Radio:

"According to the surveillance footage, the employees can be seen locking the doors to the dining room to keep customers from entering the business," the fire department said in the statement. "The video then shows the employees running around the inside of the store with fireworks in their hands."

At one point in the video, the employees can be seen going into the men's bathroom, where they are out of sight of the camera for a short period of time, before returning to the lobby and placing an item into a trash can near the door, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

"Employees are seen using their cell phone cameras to record the trash can from the outside of the restaurant," the fire department said. "Employees then realized they locked themselves out of the restaurant. The employees tried unsuccessfully to get back into the store. When the employees saw the trash can start to smoke, they called 911 for help."