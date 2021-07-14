Awww, there is nothing more satisfying than watching an old battered vintage phone go through a complete makeover. Without any narration (but wonderful sounds of sanding, wiping, washing, snipping, disassembling, assembling, etc – along with calming background bird chirps, a cat meow, a muffled plane, etc), this beautifully shot restoration video will rejuvenate anyone's day. And the glistening final product is gorgeous.
This old phone makeover is one of the best restoration videos I've seen
