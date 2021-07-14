This old phone makeover is one of the best restoration videos I've seen

Carla Sinclair

Awww, there is nothing more satisfying than watching an old battered vintage phone go through a complete makeover. Without any narration (but wonderful sounds of sanding, wiping, washing, snipping, disassembling, assembling, etc – along with calming background bird chirps, a cat meow, a muffled plane, etc), this beautifully shot restoration video will rejuvenate anyone's day. And the glistening final product is gorgeous.