Tomi Lahren's unhinged rant on COVID-19 is based on lies

Tomi Lahren's clunky, leaden diatribes are notorious for being factually incorrect, so it's usually not worth calling them out. But the vacuous conservative commentator really outdid herself this time when she lied about the relative dangers of COVID-19 and "lawlessness and thuggery" in a recent tweet.
She said, "Covid has a very high survival rate for most people. Know what doesn't? Lawlessness and thuggery in our streets. And we can solve that without forcing shots in arms and infringing on freedoms."
Lahren delighted her fact-eschewing fan base of smug Dunning-Krugerites by referring to "thugs" (the handy racist code word for n—–) but nobody else was buying her bullshit.
From Raw Story:
COVID-19 in 2020 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States, as the National Center for Health Statistics estimates that 345,323 Americans died from the virus last year.
In contrast, roughly 20,000 Americans were murdered in the last year, meaning Americans were 17 times more likely to die from COVID than from violent crime.
Like a ROM chip, Lahren is incapable of learning, so I'm sure she didn't comprehend or pay attention to the critical responses she received on Twitter, but here they are for you amusement: