Tomi Lahren's unhinged rant on COVID-19 is based on lies

Tomi Lahren's clunky, leaden diatribes are notorious for being factually incorrect, so it's usually not worth calling them out. But the vacuous conservative commentator really outdid herself this time when she lied about the relative dangers of COVID-19 and "lawlessness and thuggery" in a recent tweet.

She said, "Covid has a very high survival rate for most people. Know what doesn't? Lawlessness and thuggery in our streets. And we can solve that without forcing shots in arms and infringing on freedoms."

Lahren delighted her fact-eschewing fan base of smug Dunning-Krugerites by referring to "thugs" (the handy racist code word for n—–) but nobody else was buying her bullshit.

From Raw Story:

COVID-19 in 2020 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States, as the National Center for Health Statistics estimates that 345,323 Americans died from the virus last year. In contrast, roughly 20,000 Americans were murdered in the last year, meaning Americans were 17 times more likely to die from COVID than from violent crime.

Like a ROM chip, Lahren is incapable of learning, so I'm sure she didn't comprehend or pay attention to the critical responses she received on Twitter, but here they are for you amusement:

"Lawlessness and thuggery"…. Lol are you 85? — Hoot (@NateHoot) July 14, 2021

With takes like this, it is actually somewhat surprising she didn't manage to gain significantly more influence than she did during the past four years https://t.co/RNmdfq9Yfa — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) July 14, 2021

The homicide rate in the US is 5 in 100,000

The covid death rate in the US is 189 in 100,000 https://t.co/XDgk2gtagT — Bert (@BertW86) July 14, 2021

You are dumber than a box of rocks. Actually, that is a huge insult to rocks. https://t.co/cVCIpTLh3I — Spiro Agnew's Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) July 14, 2021

There was 462 murders in NYC last year. 30,000 people died of COVID in that same period in NYC. https://t.co/pERoPyqtVm — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 14, 2021

I hate wearing shoes and shirts into businesses. I like my boobs out on full display. That rule infringes on my boobie freedom. Can we work on that one too, Tammy? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 14, 2021

it's wild to think that someone can tweet something this fucking stupid — Kellen (@iamkellex) July 14, 2021

What is the survival rate of thuggery? — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) July 14, 2021

Lawlessness and thuggery in our streets. pic.twitter.com/T3AiQ30ufJ — Justin (@SuspendedMurphy) July 14, 2021