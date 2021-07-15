Arizona floods swept this Prius down a street, caught on video

Carla Sinclair

While Facebook user Taylor Rae was taking video of yesterday's rainstorm in Flagstaff, Arizona – which saw more than 2.5 inches of rain in parts of the city – she happened to catch footage of a Prius surfing in floodwater that was gushing down her street. She screamed "Oh my god!" several times while half-chuckling at the surreal sight.