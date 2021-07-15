Brazilian president hospitalized for 10 days of hiccups

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, 66, was admitted to the hospital yesterday after suffering hiccups for ten days that apparently still haven't stopped. He may have to undergo surgery, according to his physician. From the BBC News:

He is being transferred to a hospital in São Paulo to undergo tests for an obstructed intestine.

In a tweet, Mr Bolsonaro said he would be "back soon, God willing".

There have been concerns about the far-right leader's health since he was stabbed in the intestines while campaigning in 2018.

Mr Bolsonaro was seriously wounded in the attack and lost 40% of his blood. He has had several operations since the stabbing.