For sale: incredible double geodesic dome home with two inside slides, putting green, monkey bars, and secret passage

This magnificent double geodesic dome in Eden Prairie, Minnesota is listed for sale at $3 million. Located on 2 acres of land, it's 8,000 square feet with six bedrooms, five baths. Two physicians had the home built in 1977 and reportedly inventor and geodesic dome advocate Buckminster Fuller once stopped by. From Kare11:

Four junior bedrooms connect to each other through a loft playroom. The primary bedroom includes a private treetop deck.

"Every single bedroom, minus one, you really are sleeping under the stars," [current homeowner] Sarah said.

The property features two slides. One of the slides leads to the outside while the other slide is completely indoors, leading to the amusement room. A hidden door disguised as a book shelf leads to a movie theater room. A hallway has been transformed into an indoor putting green with monkey bars overhead.