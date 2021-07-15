There are endless uses for Magic Erasers (the brand name for melamine sponges) and I am constantly discovering new ways to use them. I don't think I would want to whiten my teeth with one of these abrasive sponges, though. In this video, a dental hygienist approaches the subject of Magic Erasers as teeth whiteners with an open mind and eventually tries it herself. To begin with, her teeth were already white, so rubbing them with a melamine sponge didn't make a difference. In her conclusion, she warns against using a Magic Eraser to remove stains from your teeth because it could dull the shine of your enamel (and enamel doesn't grow back), making them more susceptible to staining, which could result in a vicious cycle.
People are using Magic Erasers to whiten their teeth
