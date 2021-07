Tide To Go resembles a felt-tip marker. However, instead of ink, it contains a stain remover developed especially for food and beverage stains. This is something I bring on trips with me, and both my wife and daughter keep one in their bags. You can use the pen to remove stains left by coffee, ketchup, juice, sauce, or any other liquid you accidentally spill on yourself. It's not a total stain removal method (watch this video). Still, it is a good temporary fix until you can wash your clothes.