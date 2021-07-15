Watch: America is an "out-of-control kid" who needs a mom

America is like a rowdy child who needs a mom. One who means business. One who doesn't blink when she says to her unruly child, "Enough!" At least that's what political commentator Leigh McGowan, aka Politics Girl, says in her latest video.

"America is that out of control kid," she says, after describing those rambunctious kids who run amok in restaurants as their parents idly sit by and sheepishly shrug. "Privileged and entitled and acting a fool. And we need a tough mom to come in, grab us by the upper arm, and say, 'Enough!'"

Her point? In tough-mom mode, she tells out-of-control America what we need to do to shape up. "We need to eliminate the filibuster and pass sweeping voter protections. We need to stop Republican cheating in its tracks … We're going to pass the American jobs plan and the American family plan and take care of our citizens and stop the corporate greed and wealth inequality from getting any worse. …" The list goes on.

"This behavior stops now," she orders. No ifs, ands, or buts. And I have to say, at this point, I'll do anything to keep her happy. "So I need you to sit down and eat your dinner."