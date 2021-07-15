Watch OIympics president refer to Japanese people as Chinese during public speech

During International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach's first public speech after arrival in Tokyo, he referred to the people of Japan as "Chinese." Video below.

"Our common target is safe and secure games," Bach said. "For everybody — for the athletes, for all the delegations and most importantly also for the Chinese people… Japanese people."

From the Hollywood Reporter:

The live interpreters at the press conference didn't translate the mistake from English to Japanese but Japanese media outlets nonetheless reported on the gaffe. It then went viral on social media, further compounding the Games' deep unpopularity in the country. Recent polling has showed that a sizable majority of the Japanese public wants the Tokyo Olympics canceled.