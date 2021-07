A nightmarish moment caught on video shows two women swinging at the edge of a cliff in Russia, "6,300 feet above sea level," when one of the chains of the swing chair snaps. The women, not wearing a safety belt, scream as the seat tilts and they drop out of sight.

Fortunately, as terrifying as the video is, the lucky duo fell onto a wooden platform a few feet below, according to CNBC18, and were helped back up with only bruises and scratches.