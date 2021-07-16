Add 10,000 new premium commercial ready fonts to your design work for under $30

Times New Roman. Calibri. Cambria. Verdana. And the old standby, Arial. For 90 percent of the world, their font usage almost never strays outside those traditional, ultra-conservative choices. Except for that one time they tried Impact, then enthusiastically patted themselves on the back for the punk rock rebelliousness.

We hate to break it to you, but there's a huge, font-astic world out there. And it stretches well past Arial … and even Impact. And the less said about Papyrus and Comic Sans (or even monospace Comic Sans), the better. With the Krelio Ultimate Font Collection, you can break out of Helvetica hegemony to enjoy over 10,000 different high-quality fonts, all in one simple package.

Part of the reason users get stuck in their particular font rut is that after the handful of generally recognized free fonts included with most word processing, graphic design, and other digital creation apps, most fonts cost money. And since font creation is how handfuls of digital artists earn a living, those font licensing fees can range from $10 or $20 up to hundreds of dollars for a simple font or family of fonts.

For entrepreneurs, designers, and business owners to content creators, and artists, this overflowing collection should offer something to fit just about any possible typeface tone or mood you're trying to convey. Compatible with virtually any software or app that uses fonts, there's everything from energetic and playful looks to more classic styles that would fit for professional design work or even company logos.

Speaking of commercial use, unlike other font packages, every single one of these 10,000 fonts is also 100 percent cleared for business purposes. Any of them can be included in commercial and personal videos, logos, packaging, marketing assets, images, social media, and more with absolutely no restrictions, but your own imagination.

Load up your creative arsenal with the complete Krelio Ultimate Font Collection, a $59 package of unbridled font originality now on sale at half off the regular price at just $29.99.

