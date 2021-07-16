Check out this fake tweet generator

I'm sure no one will use this handy fake tweet generator for nefarious purposes. It's easy to use. Just upload a profile picture, fill out the form, and click download. Pity you can't post directly to Twitter!
In news footage, British chancellor's binder mysteriously changes color
In this Sky News clip, British chancellor Rishi Sunak's binder is seen to change color from burgundy to green. Theories about fancy iridescent leather were floated, but the consensus seems to be that it's an impossible change and an ill-conceived attempt at editorial humor by Sky News to reflect the "green" aspects of his newly-announced… READ THE REST
Trump as imagined by Pierre Boulle
Even in his simian guise, Dr. Zira would hesitate to kiss the president. The Planet of the Fakes YouTube channel is great, btw! [via] READ THE REST
One is a crowd when animating in Blender
This video is a protip for animators, a comedy reel and a horror short. You learn how to make a walking 3D character the easy way, then generate a startlingly realistic crowd scene with a few clicks and assets. Blink twice and the uncanniness, the repetitions and simplicities, become clear. But for just a moment,… READ THE REST
