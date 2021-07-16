Check out Tucker Carlson's clean, dustless workshop full of unused products

Right-wing TV host Tucker Carlson spent much of his life pursuing the baby-in-a-bowtie look favored by America's most favored children of privilege. But now he's aiming to become a man of the people, posing as a roughhanded workman in his shop [via Cody Johnston]. Unfortunately for Tucker, neither he nor anyone in his entourage is aware workshops are places where activities take place, giving us this conspiciously clean, dustless, stainless environment that could be a window display at Pottery Barn.

There's a single full and dripless bottle of wood glue. An empty Etsywood toolbox. A fresh reel of duct tape hung on a woodworking bench, the place one uses duct tape.

The classic Folgers' can full of random nuts and nails inherited from grandad, but this can is the thin plastic Folger's Gourmet Surpreme design currently on supermarket shelves.

A cluster of plainly unopened items from a 12-foot stretch of the woodfinishing aisle at Home Depot or Lowes: two cans of the same color of Minwax (one large and one small), a can of tung oil and some thinners, all angled toward the camera and neatly arranged. Two new, unblemished Stanley tape measures (one large, with the price sticker on it, and one small). Two boxes of ratchets or other mechanics' tools that appear to have the cardboard sheaths still on.

Wardrobe: A nice plaid shirt, slip-on unlaced birkenstocks (perfect for the shop), a too-long belt tucked pubertally in on itself (also perfect for the shop) and Tucker's classic look of slightly perplexed discomfort.

There's barely a sharp in sight, though, but for a single decoratively-posed coping saw ($15.97, Home Depot).

The only thing missing is a brand-new pair of Liberty overalls, the denim crispy-hard and raw as a board, with a plastic adhesive strip hanging off it with the size.

Previously in the conservative woodworking dream, recall Ben Shapiro carrying a large piece of common board in a small plastic bag: