Documentary on 'The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E' in production

Eazy-E was a legend before he was dead. When Eric Lynn Wright passed away in March of 1995 the story was that HIV/AIDS had taken NWA's hardest-hitting rapper too early, however, there are stories and this new 4 part documentary series will seek answers…

Deadline:

There have long been rumblings about how he contracted the deadly disease. Death Row Records founder Suge Knight once discussed, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, how killing someone with a contaminated blood injection, "an Eazy-E thing", was the new way to kill people rather than shooting them.



There were also suggestions that Eazy-E, who also ran Ruthless Records and signed artists such as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, had a hit out on him by white supremacists, while he was also thought to be under FBI watch, in part due to the Compton rapper's songs such as Fuck the Police.



The series, which launches on August 12 at 10pm, will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews and will follow Eazy-E's daughter, Ebie on a personal journey to examine the unexplained circumstances surrounding her father's death 26 years ago.